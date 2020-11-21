Subscribe
Home >News >India >Centre approves 28 food processing projects worth over 320 crore
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Centre approves 28 food processing projects worth over 320 crore

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

These projects, spread over 10 states, are likely to generate employment for nearly 10,000 people, says govt

28 food projects worth over 320 crore have been approved, said Ministry of Food Processing Industries on Saturday.

"28 projects, with project costs of 320.33 crore, supported with a grant of Rs. 107.42 Crores by MoFPI, were approved under the CEFPPC Scheme by the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting chaired by Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister, FPI," the ministry said in an official statement.

These projects, spread over 10 states, are likely to generate employment for nearly 10,000 people, said government.

Tomar chaired the IMAC meeting through video conference to consider projects under the Scheme of Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) (Unit Scheme) under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for necessary Grants-in-aid. Rameswar Teli, MoS FPI, was also present at the meeting.

These 28 projects will create a processing capacity of 1237 MT daily and are spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharastra, J&K, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Manipur. These 28 projects include 6 projects of north Eastern states with project costs of 48.87 crore supported with a grant of 20.35 crore by MoFPI.

