Centre approves 8 projects worth ₹638 cr under Namami Gange3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:59 PM IST
- In an attempt to clean river Hindon, which is a tributary of river Yamuna, four projects worth Rs. 407.39 crore were approved for pollution abatement in the Shamli
NEW DELHI : Eight projects worth approximately ₹638 crore were approved in the 48th meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×