Centre approves additional disaster relief funds for six states. Read here

NEW DELHI : Centre approves disbursing additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), to six states, which were affected by floods, landslides and cyclones during 2021.

The High Level Committee (HLC) agreed to provide central assistance of ₹3,063.21 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The Centre in an official statement said," The High Level Committee (HLC), under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), to six States, which were affected by floods, landslides and cyclones during 2021. This shows the resolve of the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi to help the people of the six states who faced these natural disasters."

The Committe that decided the fund amount was headed by Union Home minister Amit Shah.

The state of Gujarat is set to receive Rs1,133.35 crore for Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ and the state of West Bengal is set to receive Rs586.59 crore for the damages incurred during cyclone ‘Yaas’.

The committee also approved ₹51.53 crore for Assam, to compensate and assist for the damages incurred during the South West Monsoon in 2021 in the form of massive landslides and floods.

Karnataka will receive ₹504.06 Crore, Madhya Pradesh will receive ₹600.50 crore and ₹187.18 crore will be granted to Uttarakhand.

The statement mentioned that this additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States.

During the financial year 2021-22, the Central Government has released ₹17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF. Further ₹3,543.54 crore has been has also been released to 7 States from NDRF.

The statement reminded that in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Taukte’ and ‘Yaas’, Rs1,000 crore was released in advance from NDRF to Gujarat on 20 May and Rs300 crore to West Bengal on 29 May.

During the year 2021-22, the Central Government had deputed 22 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after natural calamities, without waiting for the receipt of a Memorandum from the affected State Governments.

