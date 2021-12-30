Centre approves additional disaster relief funds for six states. Read here

The Centre in an official statement said," The High Level Committee (HLC), under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), to six States, which were affected by floods, landslides and cyclones during 2021. This shows the resolve of the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi to help the people of the six states who faced these natural disasters."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}