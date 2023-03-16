Centre approves capital acquisition of military hardware worth ₹70,584 crore1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Out of the total proposals, Indian Navy proposals constitute more than ₹56,000 crore, which largely includes indigenous BrahMos missiles, Shakti Electronic Warfare systems, Utility Helicopters-Maritime
New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the capital acquisition of indigenously-developed military hardware worth ₹70,584 crore as part of a mega procurement plan that is expected to significantly boost domestic defence manufacturing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×