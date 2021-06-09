The central government said it had approved 708 proposals for the construction of nearly 3.61 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) stood at 112.4 lakh to date, the government added.

It also said that as many as 82.5 lakh houses have been grounded for construction of which 48.31 lakh have been completed/delivered.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that the total investment under the Mission is ₹7.35 lakh crore of which ₹96,067 crore of funds have been released.

During the 54th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under PMAY-U, the ministry laid emphasis on six 'Light House Projects (LHPs)', the foundation stones of which were laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, this year.

"The LHPs are being constructed at Agartala, Chennai, Lucknow, Ranchi, Rajkot, and Indore. “These LHPs should galvanize all concerned departments involved in construction. Use of cutting edge technology should be replicated and scaled up," Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said during the meeting.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed Demonstration Housing Project in Panchkula, Haryana which will be used as a working woman hostel on a rental basis.

Under the Technology submission of PMAY-U, six Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs) have been completed and seven are being constructed in different parts of the country, the Housing Affairs ministry informed yesterday.

DHPs are model housing projects built with alternate technology that not only showcase field-level application of the technology but also used as a platform to impart on-site orientation and training to practitioners & students in the housing sector.

