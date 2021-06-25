Centre approves covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women

The decision assumes importance as a recent study by the ICMR showed that second wave of covid-19 pandemic hit pregnant and postpartum women more severely compared to the first, with significantly higher symptomatic cases and case fatality rate. Symptomatic cases were significantly higher at 28.7% in the second wave (111/387), compared to the first wave (162/1143) when the proportion was 14.2%, the study showed. The case fatality rate (CFR) among pregnant women and postpartum women was 5.7% (22/387) during the second wave, which was significantly higher compared to the scenario encounter in the first wave with CFR 0.7% (8/1143), the study said.