Centre approves creation of weapon system branch for IAF officers

The creation of WS branch would entail unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems
New Delhi: On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Centre has approved the creation of a new branch, called the Weapon Systems (WS) branch, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Saturday.
This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch has been created.
The creation of WS branch would entail unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems, the ministry said.
According to ministry, the branch would encompass operators in four specialised streams of Surface-to-Surface missiles, Surface-to-Air missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin/multi-crew aircraft.
The branch will contribute immensely by enhancing the war fighting capability of the Indian Air Force, it said.
