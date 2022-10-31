Centre approves electronics manufacturing cluster at Ranjangaon

Centre approves electronics manufacturing cluster at Ranjangaon1 min read . 05:45 PM IST
The EMC at Ranjangaon, Pune will catalyze investments to the tune of over ₹2000 crore in the near future and generate employment for over 5,000 people.
New Delhi: Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday approved the setting up of a greenfield electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) in Ranjangaon Phase III in Maharashtr at a project cost of ₹492.85 crore.
“We already have EMCs in Noida, Tirupati, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu - wherein both multi-national companies and Indian startups have set up their units. The government of India is the enabling partner in these EMCs and it is working in tandem with the state governments to make these EMCs a catalyst for the electronics manufacturing in the state," said Union Minister of state for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
The minister added that the EMC at Ranjangaon, Pune will catalyze investments to the tune of over Rs. 2000 crore in the near future and generate employment for over 5,000 people.
“The Ministry of Electronics and IT plans to give a boost to the 1000 Crore Semicon India Future Design programme to support Semiconductor Design Startups in the state and will soon visit Maharashtra for a roadshow. C-DAC, Pune will be the nodal office for this purpose," Chandrasekhar said.
The approval for the EMC was given to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the state government’s State Industrial Agency. “Both Chief Minister, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis are committed to the development of electronics sector in the State. They both have proactively followed up with the Centre for this EMC at Ranjangaon, Pune," the minister said.
“While 92% of all mobile phones used by Indian customers were imported in 2014, now 97% of all mobile phones used by Indian customers were domestically manufactured. We had zero exports in electronics manufacturing space in 2014, at present we export equipment worth 70,000 crores," Chandrasekhar said.
Citing the example of EMC at Tirupati, the foundation stone of which was laid out in 2015 by the Prime Minister and now boasts of India’s first lithium cell manufacturing plant, the Minister said that these EMCs will prove to be the pivot points around which the electronics manufacturing and design ecosystem will flourish in the years to come and take India towards its target of $300 billion of electronics manufacturing by 2025-26.
