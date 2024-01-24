Days after the Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation of Karnataka High Cout Chief Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale as the judge of the apex court, the Union Law Ministry on Wednesday gave its green signal to the appointment. Justice Varale is set to fill the sole vacancy in the Supreme Court which occurred after the retirement of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in December.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Sh Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court as Judge of Supreme Court of India," Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law & Justice said in a post on X.

Senior-most High Court judge from SC community

Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale earlier served as the judge of the Bombay High Court for 14 years before his transfer to the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice in October 2022. Currently, he is the only High Court Chief Justice belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and he claims to be born in a family “blessed by Dr B R Ambedkar".

“I was fortunate to be born in a family that was blessed by Dr B R Ambedkar. I am in this noble institution all because of the great scholar and political thinker," The Indian Express quoted Justice Varale as saying in his farewell speech from the Bombay High Court.

“Otherwise a small person from a remote area (referring to his grandfather) could not have even dreamt of going to Aurangabad, and then his future generations taking up the legal profession and adorning the seat of a judge of the High Court," the senior judge added.

Justice Varale is well-known for initiating suo-moto cases in the public interest and pulled up Maharashtra and Karnataka governments several times for their conduct. Under his supervision, the Karnataka High Court took cognizance of several news reports to ask difficult questions to the administration and even penalized the erring officials.

