Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the Centre has approved 14 highway projects worth ₹670 crore in Jharkhand.

These projects have been sanctioned for building 127.93 km of highways.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned 14 Projects of 127.93 km length at a cost of 670.7 crore for the state of Jharkhand," Gadkari said.

The projects include strengthening and reconstruction of a section on NH-333 A in the state for 76.5 crore, besides widening of a section of NH-143 B at a cost of 81.59 crore.

In addition, the strengthening of a stretch of NH-100 in Jharkhand has been sanctioned at a cost of 18.07 crore.

The road, transport, and highways minister said widening and strengthening to 2-lane with paved shoulder, the section of National Highway between Dumka to Basukinath on NH-114 A has been sanctioned at a cost of 148.24 crore. PTI NAM BAL BAL

