OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre approves highway projects worth 670 crore in Jharkhand: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the Centre has approved 14 highway projects worth 670 crore in Jharkhand.

These projects have been sanctioned for building 127.93 km of highways.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned 14 Projects of 127.93 km length at a cost of 670.7 crore for the state of Jharkhand," Gadkari said.

The projects include strengthening and reconstruction of a section on NH-333 A in the state for 76.5 crore, besides widening of a section of NH-143 B at a cost of 81.59 crore.

In addition, the strengthening of a stretch of NH-100 in Jharkhand has been sanctioned at a cost of 18.07 crore.

The road, transport, and highways minister said widening and strengthening to 2-lane with paved shoulder, the section of National Highway between Dumka to Basukinath on NH-114 A has been sanctioned at a cost of 148.24 crore. PTI NAM BAL BAL

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout