Centre approves release of ₹7,532 crore to 22 states under Disaster Response Fund

Centre approves release of ₹7,532 crore to 22 states under Disaster Response Fund1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the central government has allocated ₹1.28 trillion for SDRF for years 2021-22 to 2025-26. Of this amount, the central government’s share is ₹98,080.80 crore.
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday approved release of ₹7,532 crore to 22 state governments under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
