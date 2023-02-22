Centre approves mandatory use of jute for packaging for 2022-23
The government purchases jute sacking bags worth approximately ₹9,000 crore every year for packaging of foodgrains. This ensures guaranteed market for the produce of jute farmers and workers
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved reservation norms for mandatory use of jute in packaging of rice, wheat and sugar for 2022-23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×