Centre approves nearly ₹18,658 crore railway projects in Maharashtra, and 2 other states; Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Friday, April 4, approved railway projects worth nearly ₹18,658 crore for states like Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, according to the official press release from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

According to the data, the government aims to launch four projects covering 15 districts across the three states, increasing the Indian Railways network by up to 1,247 kilometres.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved Four projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs. 18,658 crore (approx.),” said the official statement.