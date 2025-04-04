Centre approves nearly ₹18,658 crore railway projects in Maharashtra, and 2 other states; Check details

Union Cabinet approved the plans for Indian Railway network expansion in the states of Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh on April 4. The railway network expansion is worth 18,658 crore. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published4 Apr 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Advertisement
Union Cabinet approved plans for the Indian Railway network expansion on Friday, April 4. (AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Friday, April 4, approved railway projects worth nearly 18,658 crore for states like Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, according to the official press release from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

Advertisement

According to the data, the government aims to launch four projects covering 15 districts across the three states, increasing the Indian Railways network by up to 1,247 kilometres.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved Four projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs. 18,658 crore (approx.),” said the official statement.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaCentre approves nearly ₹18,658 crore railway projects in Maharashtra, and 2 other states; Check details
First Published:4 Apr 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App