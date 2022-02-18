The central government has approved the implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project at a total cost of ₹3,375 crore for next three yers till 2025-26, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Friday. The Phase II of the ICJS project, a central sector scheme, will be a step towards ensuring effective and modern policing.

The ICJS system would be made available through a dedicated and secure cloud-based infrastructure with high speed connectivity. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) will be responsible for the implementation of the project in association with National Informatics Center (NIC).

The project will be implemented in collaboration with the States and Union Territories.

ICJS is a national platform for enabling integration of the main IT system used for delivery of Criminal Justice in the country by five pillars namely, Police (Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network Systems), e-Forensics for Forensic Labs, e-Courts for Courts, e-Prosecution for Public Prosecutors, and e-Prisons for Prisons.

In Phase-I of the ICJS project, individual IT systems have been implemented and stabilized; also search of records have been enabled on these systems.

Under Phase-II, the system is being built on the principle of ‘one data one entry’ whereby data is entered only once in one pillar and the same is then available in all other pillars without the need to re-enter the data in each pillar.

