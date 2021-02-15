OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre approves proposal of 5 lakh each for families of 39 journalists who died due to COVID
Thakur informed that journalists who have some serious illness or have become handicapped while in service can also apply for financial help (AFP)
Thakur informed that journalists who have some serious illness or have become handicapped while in service can also apply for financial help (AFP)

Centre approves proposal of 5 lakh each for families of 39 journalists who died due to COVID

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 09:24 PM IST PTI

The government has earmarked an additional fund for this purpose for the Journalist Welfare Committee (JWC), and journalists from across India will be covered under the scheme

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday approved the proposal of the Press Information Bureau's journalist welfare committee to provide as financial relief 5 lakh each to families of 39 journalists who died due to the coronavirus, a panel member said.

The Narendra Modi government has earmarked an additional fund for this purpose for the Journalist Welfare Committee (JWC), and journalists from across India will be covered under the scheme, the member said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FASTag was developed by NPCI and was introduced in November 2016, during India’s demonetization exercise

Payment firms see spike in FASTag recharges, issuances

2 min read . 09:21 PM IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO will not leave Afghanistan before 'time is right'

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Govt says 18-19 vaccine candidates in pipeline, those aged 50 above to be vaccinated in March

3 min read . 09:08 PM IST
The theme of this year's conference, to be held in webinar mode, is 'Behaviour of Securities Markets-Sighting of a Black Swan'

International experts to participate in SEBI-NISM Research Conference

1 min read . 08:59 PM IST

In its meeting, the JWC decided to provide 5 lakh to the family members of 39 deceased journalists.

The JWC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare. Additional Secretary Neerja Shekhar, Joint Secretary Shri Vikram Sahay and Press Information Bureau (PIB) Principle DG K S Dhatwalia were also present at the meeting.

Santosh Thakur, who is a member of the JWC, Amit Kumar, Umeshwar Kumar and Ganesh Bisht represented journalists in the meeting.

Thakur thanked Prime Minister Modi and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar for this effort.

Thakur said the JWC also discussed other welfare measures for journalists which include health insurance and life insurance schemes.

The issue of including journalists in the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme was also discussed at the meeting.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Thakur informed that journalists who have some serious illness or have become handicapped while in service can also apply for financial help from the government through the JWC.

Family members of journalists who have died while on duty can also apply for financial aid.

The PIB has given a link on its website where a journalist or his family members can write to the government for help.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout