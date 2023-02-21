Centre approves quality control order for mandatory certification of cotton bales
- Goyal said that quality of Indian cotton fibre is beneficial for farmers and industry
NEW DELHI : Union minister for commerce and industry, consumer affairs, food and public distribution and textiles, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday approved the Quality Control Order (QCO) for mandatory certification of cotton bales under specification No. IS12171: 2019-Cotton Bales.
