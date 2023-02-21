Centre approves quality control order for mandatory certification of cotton bales

According to the Ministry of Textiles, the MoU has been signed on 15 December 2022, between the CCI and TEXPROCIL to encourage the Trade and Industry to work on the principle of self-regulation by owning complete responsibility of Traceability, Certification and Branding of “KASTURI Cotton India" with the project target period of 2022-23 to 2024-24.

