Union home minister Amit Shah has approved the release of ₹7,274.40 crore as the second instalment of central government's share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to 23 states in advance.

According to a Union home ministry statement, five states have already been released in advance the second instalment amounting to ₹1,599.20 crore.

The move is part of the Modi government's initiative to facilitate state governments to have enough funds in their SDRF to deal with any emergency arising out of any disaster.

The central government had issued an order on 25 September, revising the items and norms of assistance under the SDRF, making therein a provision for grant of ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased due to Covid-19.

This enabling provision in the SDRF norms has been made so as to implement the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on 11 September in compliance with the order passed by the Supreme Court on 30 June.

The state governments will now have an amount of ₹23,186.40 crore in their SDRF, including the state's share, during the financial year 2021-22, in addition to the amount of opening balance available in their SDRF, to meet the expenses for granting ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased due to Covid and for providing relief on other notified calamities, it said.

Centre's stance on ex-gratia for Covid victims

The home ministry earlier this week issued an order for ex-gratia of ₹50,000 for next to kin of those who died of Covid-19.

The ministry, in its letter to the chief secretaries of all states, said that the amount would be disbursed from the SDRF.

“ ₹50,000 per deceased person including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, subject to the cause of death being certified as Covid-19 as per guidelines jointly issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," it said in a statement.

The MHA also said that this ex-gratia assistance will be applicable from the date of the first Covid-19 case reported in the country and will continue till de-notification of Covid-19 as a disaster or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

The Centre on 14 March this year has declared Covid-19 as a 'notified disaster.'

With inputs from agencies.

