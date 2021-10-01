The state governments will now have an amount of ₹23,186.40 crore in their SDRF, including the state's share, during the financial year 2021-22, in addition to the amount of opening balance available in their SDRF, to meet the expenses for granting ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased due to Covid and for providing relief on other notified calamities, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}