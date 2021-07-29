The central government on Wednesday approved reservations for students from Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories in medical college admission.

The reservations will be offered at both undergraduates (MBBS, BDS), as well as postgraduate medical colleges under the all-India quota scheme from the current academic year.

While OBCs will be given a 27% reservation, candidates from EWS will get a 10% reservation.

"This decision would benefit every year nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in postgraduation and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1000 EWS students in postgraduation," said the Union health ministry in a statement.

Under the current rules, all states are required to surrender 15% undergraduate and 50% postgraduate medical and dental seats in state-run colleges to a "central pool", with the rest going to a "state pool".

The "central pool", which is the all-India quota, only SC and ST aspirants were so far given reservations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET).

The all-India quota was introduced in 1986 under the directions of the Supreme Court to provide for domicile-free merit-based opportunities to students from any state aspiring to study in a good medical college located in another state.

Initially, there was no reservation under the scheme up to 2007. In 2007, the SC introduced reservations of 15% for SCs and 7.5% for STs in the all-India quota.

When the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act became effective in 2007 providing uniform 27% reservation to OBCs, the same was implemented in all the Central Educational Institutions viz. Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Harding Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University etc, the central government said.

However, this was not extended to the seats of state medical and dental colleges.

MPs meet with PM Modi

The government's announcement comes a day after a delegation of NDA MPs belonging to the OBC category, including Union minister Bhupender Yadav, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the reservation for OBC and EWS candidates.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delegation included BJP MPs Yadav, Ganesh Singh, Surendra Singh Nagar and Apna Dal (Sonelal) MP and Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

The delegation of the ruling coalition handed over a letter to the prime minister, requesting him to implement reservations for the OBC and EWS category.

"We....request you to take necessary measures and implement the reservation for OBC and EWS candidates in the all-India quota for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses," the delegation wrote.





