Cabinet approves revised Income Tax Bill 2025, to be tabled in Parliament on August 11

The Cabinet has approved the revised Income Tax Bill, 2025, sources said on Friday.

Advertisement

The approval comes weeks after a new version of the Income Tax Bill, incorporating most of the recommendations made by the Select Committee chaired by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, was submitted to the Cabinet.

The revised new Income Tax Bill, 2025, will be tabled in the Parliament on Monday, August 11, the sources said.

The Income-Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on February 13 to replace the existing Income-Tax Act, 1961, has been formally withdrawn.

Before the House was adjourned, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman withdrew the earlier 'Income-Tax Bill, 2025', with the Select Committee having submitted its report on it.

New Income Tax Bill In Budget 2024, presented in July that year, the government proposed a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act of 1961. The purpose was to make the Act concise and lucid and reduce disputes and litigation.

Advertisement