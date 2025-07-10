Centre approves ₹1,000 crore to flood and landslides hit Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand and three other states

The Central Government, on Thursday, July 10 approved the release of ₹1,066.80 crore to flood, landslides, affected states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, Uttarakhand.

Home Minister Amit Shah also shared the development on X, stating that more than ₹8000 crore from SDRF/NDRF funds has been provided to 19 states this year.

For the six flood affected states, the Central government released the following amounts as part of its share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF):

Assam received Rs. 375.60 crore,

Manipur received Rs. 29.20 crore,

₹30.40 crore was released for Meghalaya,

₹22.80 crore was given to Mizoram,

₹153.20 crore to Kerala,

and ₹455.60 crore to Uttarakhand, as per the official statement.

North East states affected by floods; Army launches extensive ops The states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala and Uttarakhand have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the southwest monsoon this year.

FILE - A villager wades through floodwaters to reach safer places after days of torrential monsoon rains in Kampur in India's northeastern state of Assam, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo, File)

Amit Shah also said that in addition to the financial aid, the Centre has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite National Disaster Response Force, Army and Air Force.

On Thursday, the Indian Army launched extensive humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations (HADR), and deployed 40 relief columns after the heavy rains that battered several states of North East.

As per an official statement, to date, the Indian Army has rescued a total of 3,820 people, reported PTI.

The army has also distributed 1,361 food packets, supplied 15,421 water bottles and provided medical aid to 2,095 people, it said.

In Nagaland, the Dimapur district's deputy commissioner sought assistance from the Indian Army to provide immediate flood relief in Singrijan Colony, one of the worst-hit areas.