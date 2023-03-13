Centre approves 1,816 cr assistance to 5 states under disaster response fund

Centre approves ₹1,816 cr assistance to 5 states under disaster response fund1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
Central assistance has been approved to Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Nagaland.
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday approved additional assistance of ₹1,816.16 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states which were affected by flood, landslides, and cloudburst during 2022.
“A high-level committee, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, took the decision showing the resolve of the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the people of the five States who faced these natural disasters," the home ministry said in a statement.
Additional central assistance will be provided to these states under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
Of the total central assistance of ₹1,816.162 crore, ₹520.466 crore has been approved to Assam, ₹239.31 crore to Himachal Pradesh, ₹941.04 crore to Karnataka, ₹47.326 crore to Meghalaya and ₹68.02 crore to Nagaland.
This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), said the statement.
During the financial year 2022-23, the central government has released ₹15,770.40 crore to 25 states in their SDRF and Rs. 502.744 crore to four States from NDRF.
The central government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams to these states, immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of memorandum from them.
