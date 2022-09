The Union Cabinet on 28 September approved the Indian Railways’ proposal for the re-development of three major railway stations -- New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai's CSMT.

The project involves an investment of approximately ₹10,000 crore.

Address the press in the national capital, Union Railways Minister said, "Cabinet approves the Indian Railways’ proposal for redevelopment of three major railway stations - New Delhi Railway Stn., Ahmedabad Railway Stn. and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai at an investment of ~ ₹10,000 crore."

The Minister added that redevelopment work of 199 railway stations are under process, adding that those stations having a footfall of 50 lakhs and above annually have been considered in the first phase.

He said that with the progress the re-development work of station with 10 lakhs and above will begin in the second phase.

