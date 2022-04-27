Centre approves 61,000 cr phosphate-based fertiliser subsidy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The subsidy approved by cabinet includes support for indigenous fertiliser (SSP) through freight subsidy and additional support for indigenous manufacturing and imports of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP).
The union cabinet has approved nearly ₹61,000 crore subsidy for phospate-based fertilisers for the upcoming Kharif season as part of its efforts to provide soil nutrients to farmers at an affordable price.
The increase in the international prices of DAP and its raw materials have been primarily absorbed by the union government. Hence it has decided to provide subsidy of ₹2501 per bag on DAP instead of existing subsidy of ₹1,650 per bag which is a 50% increase over the last year’s subsidy rates.
The increase in the prices of DAP and its raw material is in the range of approximately 80%. "It will help farmers to receive notified P&K fertilizers on subsidized, affordable and reasonable rates and support the agriculture sector," the government said in a statement.
The decision to raise the fertilisers subsidy was taken after a spike in the prices of crop nutrients in global markets, mainly due to supply chain disruption after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, increased freight and rising energy costs.
