Centre approves setting up of National Land Monetization Corp

The Union Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the setting up of National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) to undertake monetization of surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and other government agencies.
NLMC has been set up as a government-owned company with an initial authorized share capital of ₹5,000 crore and paid-up share capital of ₹150 crore, an official statement said, adding that the board of directors of NLMC will comprise senior central government officers and eminent experts.
The Department of Public Enterprise, Ministry of Finance, will set up the company and act as its administrative ministry, the government said.
“At present, CPSEs hold considerable surplus, unused and underused non-core assets in the nature of land and buildings. For CPSEs undergoing strategic disinvestment or closure, monetization of these surplus land and non-core assets is important to unlock their value.
NLMC will support and undertake the monetization of these assets. This will also enable productive utilization of these under-utilized assets to trigger private sector investments, new economic activities, boost the local economy and generate financial resources for economic and social infrastructure," Centre said.
With the monetization of non-core assets, the government would be able to generate substantial revenues by monetizing unused and under-used assets, it added.
The government further added that NLMC is also expected to own, hold, manage and monetize surplus land and build assets of CPSEs under closure and the surplus non-core land assets of government-owned CPSEs under strategic disinvestment.
“This will speed up the closure process of CPSEs and smoothen the strategic disinvestment process of government-owned CPSEs. These assets may be transferred to NLMC to hold, manage and monetize these assets," it said.
NLMC will also advise and support other government entities, including CPSEs, in identifying their surplus non-core assets and monetizing them, the official statement read.
