Centre asks 13 states to ramp up covid-19 testing

"Hence, all efforts must be implemented to preserve the gains made so far and to prevent deterioration of covid-19 scenario across the country," said Bhushan in the letter. At the national level, the last 24 hours saw a total of 11,57,697 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.47 Crores (63,47,74,225) cumulative tests. While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.93% remains less than 2% for the last 61 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.80%, the government data showed. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 51 days and below 3% for 86 consecutive days now.