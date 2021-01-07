The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday urged four states to take steps to curb the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. These states, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal, are reporting an upsurge in the number of daily news cases in the recent days.

The states have been advised to maintain a ‘strict vigil’ and to take steps to keep a check on the rising cases, especially in view of the new strain of the virus being observed in certain countries which has also been reported in a few states in the country. "The Health Secretary has drawn the attention of the states to the low and declining testing rates in the states, stating that any laxity at this crucial junction may squander the results of our collective actions in containing the transmission. They have been advised to analyse the surge at the district and sub-district levels to understand the reasons for this rise and plan adequate measures proactively to curb the same. Aggressive implementation of the ‘Test-Track-Treat" strategy adopted by the country has been strongly advised now more than ever by the Union Health Secretary," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in an official statement.

The health authorities in the states have also been advised to proactively promote wearing of mask and other Covid-appropriate behaviours even while the vaccination drive is about to begin. It is important to ensure that there is no complacency in the collective efforts in containment and management of Covid19, the Health Secretary has strongly reiterated, said the ministry.

The tates have been assured of all necessary support of the Health Ministry required to manage the pandemic.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached at 19,58,282 with the addition of 3,729 cases, a state health official.

The state reported 72 deaths, which took its fatality count to 49,897, he said.

A total of 3,350 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, pushing the recovery count further to 18,56,109.

The number of active patients in the state is 51,111 at present.

Mumbai city reported 665 infection cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,96,985, while its death toll rose to 11,162, of which eight were reported on Thursday.

With 65,182 tests conducted during the day, the number of tests performed so far in the state went up to 1,31,99,201.

The total COVID19 cases in Kerala are 7,90,882 which form 7.61% of the total cases. %. The Active Cases are 65,252 (comprising 28.61% of the total national figure).Total number of Recovered Cases is 7,22,421 accounting for Recovery Rate of 91.34, while the total deaths in the State are 3,209 with Case Fatality Rate of 0.41%. The Daily Average cases in Kerala in the last 7 days are 5,023 whereas Daily Average Deaths in the last 7 days are 23. The tests per million (TPM) of Kerala stand at 1,96,432 and Positivity Rate is 11.28%.

The Health Secretary has expressed concern over the dip in the overall tests in the past two weeks in the state combined with increase in the Positivity Rate. The weekly Positivity Rate has been consistently above 11% for the past two weeks, while the case positivity rate for the country is less than 2.5% for the same period, the ministry said

In view of the above, a high level central team led by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been rushed by the Central Government to Kerala. The team will review the public health interventions in management of COVID- 19 by the State Government and support the State health authorities in these measures.

