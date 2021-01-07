The states have been advised to maintain a ‘strict vigil’ and to take steps to keep a check on the rising cases, especially in view of the new strain of the virus being observed in certain countries which has also been reported in a few states in the country. "The Health Secretary has drawn the attention of the states to the low and declining testing rates in the states, stating that any laxity at this crucial junction may squander the results of our collective actions in containing the transmission. They have been advised to analyse the surge at the district and sub-district levels to understand the reasons for this rise and plan adequate measures proactively to curb the same. Aggressive implementation of the ‘Test-Track-Treat" strategy adopted by the country has been strongly advised now more than ever by the Union Health Secretary," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in an official statement.