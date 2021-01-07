Centre asks 4 states to take steps to mitigate surging covid-19 cases

Perturbed over upsurge in the number of fresh daily covid-19 cases in Maharashtra , Kerala, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal , the Centre has written to these statCentre writes to four states witnessing surge in covid-19 cases to take infection mitigating steps, recoveries cross 1 crore markes urging them to take steps to curb the spike in new infections.

In a letter, Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, union health ministry advised the states to maintain a ‘strict vigil’ and to take steps to keep a check on the rising cases, especially in view of the new strain of the virus being observed in certain countries which has also been reported in a few States in the India.

The Health Secretary has drawn the attention of the States to the low and declining testing rates in the States, stating that any laxity at this crucial junction may squander the results of our collective actions in containing the transmission.

They have been advised to analyse the surge at the district and sub-district levels to understand the reasons for this rise and plan adequate measures proactively to curb the same. Aggressively implementation of the ‘Test-Track-Treat" strategy adopted by the country has been strongly advised now more than ever by the Union Health Secretary. The health authorities in the States have also been advised to proactively promote wearing of mask and other COVID appropriate behaviours even while the vaccination drive is about to begin.

“It is important to ensure that there is no complacency in the collective efforts in containment and management of covid-19," the Health Secretary said. The four states comprise 59% of the total active cases in the country. The total covid-19 cases in Kerala are 7,90,882 which form 7.61% of the total cases percentage. The Active Cases are 65,252 (comprising 28.61% of the total national figure). Total number of Recovered Cases is 7,22,421 accounting for Recovery Rate of 91.34, while the total deaths in the State are 3,209 with Case Fatality Rate of 0.41%.

The Daily Average cases in Kerala in the last 7 days are 5,023 whereas Daily Average Deaths in the last 7 days are 23. The tests per million (TPM) of Kerala stand at 1,96,432 and Positivity Rate is 11.28%. Bhushan expressed concern over the dip in the overall tests in the past two weeks in the state combined with increase in the Positivity Rate. The weekly Positivity Rate has been consistently above 11% for the past two weeks, while the case positivity rate for the country is less than 2.5% for the same period, he said in the letter.

In view of the situation, a high-level central team led by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been rushed by the Central Government to Kerala. The team will review the public health interventions in management of covid-19 by the State Government and support the State health authorities in these measures.

Total Cases in Maharashtra stand at 19,54,553 accounting for 18.80% of the national figure. 18,52,759 patients have recovered in the State resulting in Recovery Rate of 94.79%. The Active Cases in the State are 51,969 (amounting for 22.79% of national figure). The State has reported total of 49,825 fatalities, with CFR of 2.55%. The Daily Average cases in Maharashtra in the last 7 days are 3,707 and Daily Average Deaths in the last 7 days are 51. The TPM is 1,02,870 while the State

Positivity Rate is pegged at 15.43%, according to the union health ministry.

Chhattisgarh has registered 2,85,586 Total Cases (with % share in total being 2.75%) and 2,73,030 total number of recoveries with Recovery Rate of 95.60%. The Active Cases as on date are 9,109 (3.99% share in the national pie). The numbers of fatalities in the State is 3,447 and the Case Fatality Rate is 1.21%. Daily Average cases in Chhattisgarh in the last 7 days are 1,006 whereas Daily Average Deaths in the last 7 days are 13. TPM is 1,16,744 with Positivity Rate of 8.31%. Similarly, West Bengal is reporting 5,57,252 Total Cases (% Share in Total Cases – 5.36%), 5,38,521 Total Recovered with 96.64% Recovery Rate. It has 8,868 Active Cases comprising 3.89% of the national figure. There have been 9,863 Total Deaths in the State accounting for Case Fatality Rate of 1.77%. The Daily Average cases in West Bengal in the last 7 days are 908; Daily Average Deaths in the last 7 days are 25. The TPM are 71,762 and Positivity Rate is 7.80%, the union health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the total cumulative recoveries on Thursday crossed 1 crore mark (10,016,859) being highest in the world. The country also reported over 12, 876 fresh covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 1,04,08,826 and the toll climbed to 1,51,552.

Around 83.88% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. 222 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, 67.57% are concentrated in six States/UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum single day deaths (66 deaths). Kerala also saw a fatality count of 25 while West Bengal reported 22 new deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via