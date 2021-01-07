Centre asks 4 states to take steps to mitigate surging covid-19 cases

Chhattisgarh has registered 2,85,586 Total Cases (with % share in total being 2.75%) and 2,73,030 total number of recoveries with Recovery Rate of 95.60%. The Active Cases as on date are 9,109 (3.99% share in the national pie). The numbers of fatalities in the State is 3,447 and the Case Fatality Rate is 1.21%. Daily Average cases in Chhattisgarh in the last 7 days are 1,006 whereas Daily Average Deaths in the last 7 days are 13. TPM is 1,16,744 with Positivity Rate of 8.31%. Similarly, West Bengal is reporting 5,57,252 Total Cases (% Share in Total Cases – 5.36%), 5,38,521 Total Recovered with 96.64% Recovery Rate. It has 8,868 Active Cases comprising 3.89% of the national figure. There have been 9,863 Total Deaths in the State accounting for Case Fatality Rate of 1.77%. The Daily Average cases in West Bengal in the last 7 days are 908; Daily Average Deaths in the last 7 days are 25. The TPM are 71,762 and Positivity Rate is 7.80%, the union health ministry said.