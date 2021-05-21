New Delhi: Centre on Friday asked Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Island that may witness a cyclone storm in coming days, to prepare a disaster management plan amidst covid-19 pandemic.

Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary in a letter to the chief secretaries of these states asked states to ensure that health facilities are stocked with adequate essential medicines and supplies to meet any exigencies arising due to disruption on movement of vehicles, due to high wind and heavy rainfall.

Bhushan said that as per information by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) a low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 24th, likely to move northwestwards and reach near Odisha - West Bengal coasts around morning of 26th May, as of now.

Apart from the impact of Cyclone in Odisha and West Bengal, there may be widespread rains in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and districts of the east coast that may cause inland flooding, Bhushan cautioned.

Adequate stock of ORS, Chlorine tablets, bleaching powder, and specific drugs to intervene for these diseases (wherever applicable), need to be ensured. This is as crucial for non-COVID healthcare needs as it is for covid-19 management in affected communities, the centre said.

“Public health challenge already posed by the covid-19 pandemic may be compounded due to direct impact of covid-19 and public health risks posed in terms of waterborne, vector borne and airborne diseases that may arise in the community or in the displaced population in camps /temporary shelter settings," said Bhushan in the letter.

The health secretary said that the coastal districts in the states should activate the Health Sector Incident Command System and Emergency Operation Centre/Control Room. Identify a Nodal Officer and convey his contact details to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Further, the Emergency department preparedness in all these hospitals needs to be reviewed.

The health secretary said that the District surveillance units and public health teams mobilized for Covid management needs also to be reoriented on possible outbreak of epidemic prone diseases such as influenza, measles, acute diarrhoeal diseases, dysentery, leptospirosis, dengue, malaria, etc.

“Health facilities, at all levels, in the affected areas including those identified for Covid treatment needs to be made fully functional with additional human resource drawn from unaffected districts. There should be adequate power back up arrangements for all the hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chain and Oxygen generation units (medical liquid oxygen, PSA plants) other supportive medical facilities. The availability of water/, electricity and fuel for the health facilities in affected districts shall be ensured," the letter said.

The health ministry has recommended that medical care and public health interventions need to be planned for camps housing evacuated population. Rapid antigen testing may be taken up for population in camps followed by RT-PCR testing for symptomatic negatives of Rapid antigen tests, the health secretary said in a letter.

“Senior citizens and those suffering from diabetes, hypertension, liver/ kidney, respiratory disease, immuno-compromised diseases need to be specifically monitored with Covid perspective as they constitute people under high risk. Communication disruption is also likely at some places, the major hospitals in the affected districts may be provided with satellite phones/ HAM radio connections. n areas ravaged by cyclone, the situation requires adequate focus on Covid Appropriate Behaviour i.e. "Do gaj ki doori" or maintaining physical distance, hand hygiene, wearing masks, etc., especially in camp settings," said Bhushan in the letter.

The centre has further recommended advance planning on evacuation from the community and health facilities which are on the path of cyclone, to safer places/bigger hospitals. The funds provided to manage Covid, national health mission (NHM) flexi funds or that available under Disaster Response Fund (as per norms) may be utilized to bridge fund requirement, if any.

“You are requested to follow the IMD release on cyclogenesis in North Andaman Sea. Based on the forecast on the morning of 24th May, once the landfall and intensity of cyclonic storm is predicted, evacuation of the hospitals in the path of the cyclone in concerned Districts of Odisha/ West Bengal and other areas may be planned in advance," said Bhushan adding that Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is ready to extend any support required by the State in managing the situation.

