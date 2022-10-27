Centre asks Bihar to complete construction of wheat, rice silo at Buxar by Dec

Sudhanshu Pandey, secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, reviewed the progress of implementation of lifting and distribution of foodgrains under National Food Security Act and PMGKAY and preparedness of paddy procurement
New Delhi: The Centre has directed the Bihar government to complete the construction of wheat and rice silo in Buxar district by December 2022 for its effective utilization, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in a press release on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Centre has directed the Bihar government to complete the construction of wheat and rice silo in Buxar district by December 2022 for its effective utilization, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in a press release on Thursday.
Sudhanshu Pandey, secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, reviewed the progress of implementation of lifting and distribution of foodgrains under National Food Security Act and PMGKAY and preparedness of paddy procurement for the upcoming season.
Sudhanshu Pandey, secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, reviewed the progress of implementation of lifting and distribution of foodgrains under National Food Security Act and PMGKAY and preparedness of paddy procurement for the upcoming season.
“The Union Secretary also inspected one PDS shop each in Panchayat Kayam Nagar, Ward No-45 of Koilwar block in Bhojpur district and in Brahmapur block Nizam Panchayat of Dumrao sub-division of Buxar district. He also interacted with the beneficiaries and inquired about the quality and quantity they received through PDS shops," the ministry added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The Union Secretary also inspected one PDS shop each in Panchayat Kayam Nagar, Ward No-45 of Koilwar block in Bhojpur district and in Brahmapur block Nizam Panchayat of Dumrao sub-division of Buxar district. He also interacted with the beneficiaries and inquired about the quality and quantity they received through PDS shops," the ministry added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Appreciating the work done by the state in Public Distribution System and Procurement in the last two years, Pandey expressed satisfaction over the continuous implementation and modernization of the technical system. “Almost all the complaints of Public Distribution System would be ended once the facility of on-line scales and cashless payment is fully implemented."
Appreciating the work done by the state in Public Distribution System and Procurement in the last two years, Pandey expressed satisfaction over the continuous implementation and modernization of the technical system. “Almost all the complaints of Public Distribution System would be ended once the facility of on-line scales and cashless payment is fully implemented."
Pandey was also informed about the record procurement of paddy in the last two kharif seasons in the state and Minimum Support Price (MSP) was directly transferred into the account of farmers within 48 hours. “It was also informed that complete transparency and efficiency has been brought in the whole procurement chain management system in the State and timely distribution of the procured stocks is being ensured under the Public Distribution System in the State," the ministry said.
Pandey was also informed about the record procurement of paddy in the last two kharif seasons in the state and Minimum Support Price (MSP) was directly transferred into the account of farmers within 48 hours. “It was also informed that complete transparency and efficiency has been brought in the whole procurement chain management system in the State and timely distribution of the procured stocks is being ensured under the Public Distribution System in the State," the ministry said.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.