New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Wednesday asked the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for a special audit of the implementation of PM Poshan scheme in West Bengal.

The ministry said it has received reports about alleged misuse of funds meant for PM Poshan scheme in West Bengal. It added that instances of deviations in the implementation of the scheme have also been reported in the media.

The education ministry has requested audit of scheme over the last three financial years. This will encompass compliance, performance and financial audit.

The ministry added that necessary corrective action will be taken based on the CAG audit report.

The Department of School Education and Literacy administers the PM Poshan scheme through which funds are provided to states, based on proposals received, for one hot cooked meal to eligible children in classes one to eight and Balvatika.

Under the scheme, most components including cooking cost are split in a 60:40 ratio between the Union government and states and UTs with legislatures, and 90:10 with the northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The cost of food grains is borne entirely by the Centre.

According to the education ministry, PM Poshan Scheme benefits about 11 crore 80 lakh children in the country studying in government and government-aided schools.