Centre asks CAG to conduct special audit of implementation of PM Poshan Scheme in West Bengal
According to the education ministry, PM Poshan Scheme benefits about 11 crore 80 lakh children in the country studying in government and government-aided schools.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Wednesday asked the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for a special audit of the implementation of PM Poshan scheme in West Bengal.
