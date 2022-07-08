Centre asks edible oil associations to ensure price cut benefits reach consumers

In a meeting held on 6 July, the department of food and public distribution asked the oil manufacturers to further decrease the maximum retail price (MRP) of edible oils by ₹15 with immediate effect
The central government earlier this week asked the edible oil manufacturers and refiners to cut prices being offered to the distributors so that the benefits of the rate reductions reach consumers expeditiously.
Additionally, it also advised that the price to distributors by the manufacturers and refiners “also needs to be reduced immediately so that the price drop is not diluted in any way."
“It was also impressed upon that whenever a reduction in price to distributors is made by the manufactures/refiners, the benefit should be passed on to the consumers by the industry and the Department may be kept informed on a regular basis," said the consumer affairs ministry in a statement on Friday.
Further, the government told some companies, which have not reduced their prices and whose MRP is higher than others, to reduce their prices.