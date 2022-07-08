Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Centre asks edible oil associations to ensure price cut benefits reach consumers

Centre asks edible oil associations to ensure price cut benefits reach consumers

The govt has asked companies that have not reduced their MRP to do so 
1 min read . 04:15 PM ISTLivemint

In a meeting held on 6 July, the department of food and public distribution asked the oil manufacturers to further decrease the maximum retail price (MRP) of edible oils by 15 with immediate effect

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The central government earlier this week asked the edible oil manufacturers and refiners to cut prices being offered to the distributors so that the benefits of the rate reductions reach consumers expeditiously. 

The central government earlier this week asked the edible oil manufacturers and refiners to cut prices being offered to the distributors so that the benefits of the rate reductions reach consumers expeditiously. 

In a meeting held on 6 July, the department of food and public distribution asked the oil manufacturers to further decrease the maximum retail price (MRP) of edible oils by 15 with immediate effect. 

In a meeting held on 6 July, the department of food and public distribution asked the oil manufacturers to further decrease the maximum retail price (MRP) of edible oils by 15 with immediate effect. 

Additionally, it also advised that the price to distributors by the manufacturers and refiners “also needs to be reduced immediately so that the price drop is not diluted in any way."

Additionally, it also advised that the price to distributors by the manufacturers and refiners “also needs to be reduced immediately so that the price drop is not diluted in any way."

“It was also impressed upon that whenever a reduction in price to distributors is made by the manufactures/refiners, the benefit should be passed on to the consumers by the industry and the Department may be kept informed on a regular basis," said the consumer affairs ministry in a statement on Friday. 

“It was also impressed upon that whenever a reduction in price to distributors is made by the manufactures/refiners, the benefit should be passed on to the consumers by the industry and the Department may be kept informed on a regular basis," said the consumer affairs ministry in a statement on Friday. 

Further, the government told some companies, which have not reduced their prices and whose MRP is higher than others, to reduce their prices.

Further, the government told some companies, which have not reduced their prices and whose MRP is higher than others, to reduce their prices.

 

 