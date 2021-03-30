The centre on Tuesday asked states to ensure 100% saturation vaccination of the priority age group of 45 year and above, in the coming two weeks in all districts with high covid-19 case load and fast growth of cases, as India enters into the third phase of covid-19 vaccination from Thursday.

Among previously added population groups--healthcare workers, frontline workers, people above 60 and people above 45 with co morbidities, the doses administered neared 6.5 crore on Tuesday. From April 1st all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidity will also be offered covid-19 vaccination.

Government is emphasising on fast pace vaccination and covid control measures, as many districts in the country are seeing clusters of cases emerging. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to states stating that each district, irrespective of whether it is seeing a surge right now, or is with a current low burden, should make a District Action Plan with clear timelines and responsibilities.

“Some districts that saw a high number of cases in August-November are again seeing a high growth rates of cases. In addition, a number of new districts that saw a limited prevalence earlier, are worryingly, showing a surge in Covid cases," Bhushan noted. “Where there are clusters of cases, simply quarantining individuals or families will not help. In that case, larger containment zones with clear boundaries and stringent controls must be implemented," he said in the letter.

Seven out of the top 10 districts with active covid-19 cases are in Maharashtra (Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded). While the average positivity rate of the country is 5.65%, Maharashtra's covid-19 positivity rate is 23%. Bengaluru, Urban Delhi and Ahmedabad are the other three districts with maximum number of active cases.

Covid-19 cases had started increasing from July, 2020, and reached the maximum point at during mid-September 2020, after which it started declining rapidly till mid-February, 2021. While there used to be an average 3000 cases/day during the second week of February 2021, it has gone up to around 34,000 new cases this week, the health ministry data shows.

The country recorded over 56,211 fresh covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Six States, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, continue to report a surge in the covid-19 daily new cases. 78.56% of the new cases are reported from these 6 states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 31,643. It is followed by Punjab with 2,868 while Karnataka reported 2,792 new cases, the union health ministry said.

Expressing concern over the number of testing done across states, Bhushan said 47 districts in Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, MP, TN, Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi, represented by the District Collectors, were engaged in a comprehensive dialogue with the Health Ministry. “We appealed to them to increase testing with focus on RT-PCR tests," said Bhushan.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 5,40,720 on Tuesday. India’s present active caseload now stands at 4.47% of India’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 18,912 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.64% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 62% of the active caseload of the country.

“The case fatality rate of the country has always been low. However, from 77deaths per day, it has gone up to 271 deaths per day, which is four times increase," Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. India is also gradually reporting increasing numbers of the mutant coronavirus strains. “Total number of samples genome sequenced from December 2020 till date are 11,064. The UK variant was found in 807 cases, South African variant in 47 and 1 Brazilian variant was found.

Over concern of whether the available vaccines will work against the mutant viruses, Dr Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said “The efficacy of both Covaxin and Covishield is effective against UK variant and Brazilian variant. The work against South African variant is ongoing and its results are awaited." In parallel, Bhushan affirmed that there are no Indian strains. “It is natural for a virus to undergo changes and it is inevitable; particularly for a virus which has travelled over 1 crore people. It is not a cause for panic," he said.

