Over concern of whether the available vaccines will work against the mutant viruses, Dr Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said “The efficacy of both Covaxin and Covishield is effective against UK variant and Brazilian variant. The work against South African variant is ongoing and its results are awaited." In parallel, Bhushan affirmed that there are no Indian strains. “It is natural for a virus to undergo changes and it is inevitable; particularly for a virus which has travelled over 1 crore people. It is not a cause for panic," he said.