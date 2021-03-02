Subscribe
Home >News >India >Centre asks for report from Karnataka over minister getting Covid shot at home
Karnataka Minister BC Patil takes his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at his residence in Hirekerur, Haveri on Tuesday

Centre asks for report from Karnataka over minister getting Covid shot at home

2 min read . 07:45 PM IST PTI

Karnataka agriculture minister B.C. Patil, his wife took the vaccine at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri on the second day of the new phase of the vaccination drive to cover people aged above 60 and those aged 45 plus with co-morbidities

NEW DELHI : The Centre on Tuesday said that it has asked for a report from the Karnataka government in connection with state Agriculture Minister BC Patil taking COVID-19 vaccine at his house instead of going to a hospital.

Patil on Tuesday courted controversy after taking the vaccine at his house instead of going to a hospital, drawing criticism from state Health Minister K Sudhakar and others.

Patil, 64, and his wife took the vaccine at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri district on the second day of the new phase of the vaccination drive to cover people aged above 60 and those aged 45 plus with co-morbidities.

"This is not allowed in the protocol. It has come to our notice and we have asked for a report from the state government," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in response to a query at a press conference.  

Patil tweeted, "Took the #COVID19Vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur house from the government doctors today. While 'Made In India' vaccines are being immensely appreciated by many countries, some vested interest groups are spreading false information about the vaccines.

As several social media users questioned his decision to take the vaccine at home, Sudhakar said the protocol is to get it in the hospital.

Patil defended himself, saying that he had not committed any crime and wanted to avoid trouble for the public.

"Have I done any theft or robbery? I have only taken the vaccine at home which is not a crime," the minister told reporters.

He said it was good that his inoculation became public which would inspire others to take the shot.

Patil added that had he gone to the hospital, it would have caused trouble for the people waiting there.

However, Sudhakar expressed his dissatisfaction over Patil's conduct and said the medical team should have persuaded him to come to hospital.

"Unless there is a prior permission, no one is allowed to go home to vaccinate. It is wrong to go home to administer a vaccine," he said.

He would issue a circular to doctors not to administer vaccines at home, the minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others had taken the vaccine in designated hospitals on Monday.

