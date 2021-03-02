This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Centre asks for report from Karnataka over minister getting Covid shot at home
Centre asks for report from Karnataka over minister getting Covid shot at home
2 min read.07:45 PM ISTPTI
Karnataka agriculture minister B.C. Patil, his wife took the vaccine at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri on the second day of the new phase of the vaccination drive to cover people aged above 60 and those aged 45 plus with co-morbidities
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The Centre on Tuesday said that it has asked for a report from the Karnataka government in connection with state Agriculture Minister BC Patil taking COVID-19 vaccine at his house instead of going to a hospital.
The Centre on Tuesday said that it has asked for a report from the Karnataka government in connection with state Agriculture Minister BC Patil taking COVID-19 vaccine at his house instead of going to a hospital.
Patil on Tuesday courted controversy after taking the vaccine at his house instead of going to a hospital, drawing criticism from state Health Minister K Sudhakar and others.
Patil, 64, and his wife took the vaccine at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri district on the second day of the new phase of the vaccination drive to cover people aged above 60 and those aged 45 plus with co-morbidities.
"This is not allowed in the protocol. It has come to our notice and we have asked for a report from the state government," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in response to a query at a press conference.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Patil tweeted, "Took the #COVID19Vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur house from the government doctors today. While 'Made In India' vaccines are being immensely appreciated by many countries, some vested interest groups are spreading false information about the vaccines.
As several social media users questioned his decision to take the vaccine at home, Sudhakar said the protocol is to get it in the hospital.
Patil defended himself, saying that he had not committed any crime and wanted to avoid trouble for the public.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Have I done any theft or robbery? I have only taken the vaccine at home which is not a crime," the minister told reporters.