Centre asks Karnataka to complete inquiry into Wistron violence

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday asked the Karnataka government to complete its inquiry into the incident of violence at the Wistron manufacturing plant in Kolar district, where the company makes iPhones for Apple Inc.

The centre has stepped into the controversy that has taken a toll on India's pro-investment and pro-industries image which it uses to attract fresh capital into the country.

Also Read | How rural schooling is going into the dark

In its statement, DPIIT said that it had spoken to officials from the Karnataka government on Tuesday and advised them to complete the inquiry "identify the culprits, look into the wages and labour related matters there, and also ensure that the investor sentiment is not affected due to such one-off incident."

The Karnataka government has gone into overdrive to contain the damage caused by the incident in which thousands of contract workers of Wistron among other unidentified people are seen damaging company property and screaming profanities in the early hours of Saturday.

The findings of at least two state government-commissioned reports point out to violations by the company including delays on wage payments, work hours and gaps between the practices in the factory to the statutory stipulations under the law among other lapses.

The centre has also sought a report from the state which is yet to submit the same. Meanwhile, Wistron has said that its losses from the incident on Saturday stood at ₹437 crore, it has estimated in its complaint to the police.

Trade union activists and other elected representatives said that governments often compromise on labour rights to bag the investments.

Apple Inc., for whom Wistron produced the iPhone-SE and iPhone-7 at this plant, has initiated a probe to determine if its manufacturing partner did indeed provide safe working conditions, treat workers with dignity, respect, act fairly and ethically as part of its supplier code of conduct policy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via