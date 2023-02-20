Centre asks power plants running on imported coal to maximise output, invokes emergency law
A Power Ministry's notice cited by the report, mentioned that it expects a peak demand of 229 gigawatts in April. And for this, the country would require to operate a thermal capacity of 193 gigawatts that month.
Power stocks will be in focus as the government on Monday invoked an emergency law, pushing power plants that run on imported coal to maximize output. The Power Ministry expects a peak demand of 229 gigawatts in April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×