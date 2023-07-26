Centre asks SC to extend ED Director SK Mishra's tenure

Centre asks SC to extend ED Director SK Mishra's tenure2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST
The Indian government has asked the Supreme Court to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, whose term ended in 2020 but was extended twice. The court has ruled that these extensions were illegal.
The Central government on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra. He was appointed as Enforcement Directorate chief on November 19, 2018, and his term ended in 2020. However, the apex court curtailed his extended tenure to July 31.
