Centre asks states to co-invest under ₹10,000-crore Startup India FoF 2.0

New Delhi: The commerce ministry has asked states and Union territories to stop building parallel startup funding vehicles and instead co-invest through the newly approved ₹10,000-crore Startup India Fund of Funds (FoF) 2.0, as India seeks to widen access to capital beyond the country's biggest startup hubs, according to two people aware of the development.
The move is designed to concentrate public capital under a single national framework while extending venture funding to startups in India's smaller cities and towns and capital-intensive sectors such as deep technology and advanced manufacturing.
Rather than setting up separate state funds, the ministry has asked states to leverage the FoF 2.0 framework, align incubators with its priority sectors, build investment-ready startup pipelines, conduct awareness campaigns for founders and investors, expand outreach through workshops in smaller cities, and encourage public sector undertakings (PSUs) and industry bodies to co-sponsor sector-specific alternative investment funds (AIFs), the people said.