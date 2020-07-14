Centre asks States not to insist on registration, DL for heavy earth movers

"The Ministry's communication draws attention to section 2(28) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 for the definition of a Motor Vehicle, which says a Motor Vehicle means any mechanically propelled vehicle adapted for use upon roads whether the power of propulsion is transmitted there to from an external or internal source and includes a chasis to which a body has not been attached and a trailed; but does not include a vehicle running upon fixed rails or a vehicle of a special type adapted for use only in a factory or in any other enclosed premises or a vehicle having less than four wheels fitted with engine capacity of not exceeding twenty-five cubic centimeters," the release said.