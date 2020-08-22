Subscribe
Centre asks states not to put curbs on inter-state movement of people, goods
Sealdah railway station area looks deserted during the week lockdown

Centre asks states not to put curbs on inter-state movement of people, goods

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST PTI

  • Home Ministry has issued clear directives regarding the decision of not restricting inter-state and intra-state movement of the people as re-imposition of regional lockdown takes place
  • It has said that in Unlock-3 people and goods have all permits of mobility and that states can't hinder it

NEW DELHI : The Centre has asked all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there were reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

Drawing attention to the Unlock 3 guidelines, Bhalla said such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of goods and services and are impacting supply chains, resulting in disruption in economic activity and employment.

The unlock guidelines clearly state that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, he said in the letter.

The guidelines also stated that no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

The home secretary said restrictions amount to violation of guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs under provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The letter requested that no restrictions be imposed and it should be ensured that the unlock guidelines are followed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced lockdown with effect from March 25 to combat the coronavirus pandemic which was subsequently extended till May 31.

Since June 1, the unlock process began with the opening up industrial activities and offices across the country.

