Prepare for above-normal heatwave days to prevent deaths, Centre tells states

The Union health ministry has directed all states and Union territories to be operationally prepared to face an above-normal number of heatwave days, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), to reduce public health risks and preventable deaths.

In a communication reviewed by Mint, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said severe heat has been forecast for coastal areas in Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh, alongside some regions in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

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A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40°C in the plains, 37°C in coastal areas, or 30°C in hilly regions. Alternatively, it is automatically triggered if any station records an actual maximum temperature of 45°C or higher.

Against a backdrop of record-breaking temperatures, such as the 48.2°C recently recorded in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, Srivastava warned above-normal heatwave days were expected across east, central and north-west India, and the south-east peninsula in June, with many coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and isolated regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, also likely to be affected.

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‘In line with projections’ Prasoon Singh, Fellow and Area Convenor, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), “Compared to last year, the data indicates above-normal average temperatures, and the situation appears to be worsening in line with climate model projections. This year, heat intensity is likely to be somewhat higher, while the monsoon is projected to remain below normal, increasing the overall climate stress.”

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He added that simple urban interventions such as greening roads, increasing tree cover, and providing shading can significantly reduce local heat stress. “These measures may appear incremental, but they can have a substantial impact on improving thermal comfort in cities.”

Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, managing director of Aakash Healthcare, said, “Extreme heat is a medical emergency. Prolonged exposure causes heat stroke, dehydration, and organ stress, [especially among] seniors and children.”

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She urged all health facilities to immediately operationalize dedicated heat stroke management units and ensure enough ambulances are available to handle the surge. Local authorities have also been directed to ensure real-time reporting of heat stroke cases on the ministry's integrated health information portal.

IMD warned that severe heatwaves will persist over central India for seven days, hitting east peninsular India until 26 May and expanding across northwest India from 24-29 May. A senior official familiar with the matter said, “We are in the process of collating data from states and UTs on heat stroke cases.”

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In 2024, India recorded a historic high of 554 heatwave days, more than double the previous year's count. Because multiple regions of the country experience severe heatwaves simultaneously during the peak summer months, the combined total across all regions easily surpasses the 365 days in a calendar year.

According to publicly available reports, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded over 41,000 suspected heat stroke cases and 143 confirmed deaths in 2024. There were 7,192 suspected heatstroke cases and 14 confirmed deaths recorded between 1 March and 24 June 2025.

Queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson on Saturday remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

“Hospitals must prepare for rising cases by ensuring emergency systems, cooling infrastructure, and critical care. Ultimately, prevention is key. Individuals should stay hydrated, avoid peak afternoon sun, seek shade, and wear light clothes. As heatwaves intensify, public awareness and medical readiness are vital to saving lives,” he added.

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Banda recorded a peak temperature of 48.2°C on 19 May, with extreme temperatures persisting on 23 May, with Uttar Pradesh and the north peninsular region recording temperatures of 43-47°C. Vidarbha’s Brahmpuri topped the charts at 47.1°C. Intense heat engulfed northern, central, and eastern India, with departures soaring over 5.1°C above normal across Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Elevated heat also gripped Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Punjab.

About the Authors Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining...Read More ✕ Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.



Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.



Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food. Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.