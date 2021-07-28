New Delhi: The Union Government on Wednesday advised all States/UTs to conduct SARS CoV2 serological prevalence surveys in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to generate district-level data.

“The findings of such studies can then be utilized quickly by the respective State/UT to guide objective, transparent and evidence-based public health response to covid-19," Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary, said in a letter to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, health secretaries of all states.

Referring to the findings of the fourth round of the National Serological prevalence Survey, Bhushasaid “The ICMR has conducted the recent National Serological survey in 70 districts of India. The national sero-survey by ICMR was designed to capture the extent of the spread of Covid infection at the national level. Therefore, the national sero-survey results do not reflect the heterogeneity of sero-prevalence between districts and even between states."

The national ICMR survey showed that over 400 million Indians continue to remain vulnerable to covid-19 as two-third of the general population was found to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

While majority of the Indian population has been exposed to the virus in last two months, over 67.6% was found to have antibodies against SARS CoV2 virus that causes covid-19.

The serological survey was conducted from June to July 2021 on over 28,975 individuals including adults and children (aged 6-17 year), apart from 7,252 healthcare workers in 70 districts where earlier three rounds were also conducted.

The first sero survey conducted in May-June 2020 found 0.7% seroprevalence, the second such survey in August- September 2020 found 7.1% seropositivity and the third survey in December 2020- January 2021 found 24.1% having SARS CoV2 antibodies.

Among the population covered under the fourth survey, 10% were aged between 6-9 years, 20% were 10-17 years, and people aged 18 years and above constituted 70%. More than half of the children surveyed (6 -17 years) were seropositive with the sero-prevalence similar in rural and urban areas for all age groups, the survey showed.





