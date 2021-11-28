In a letter written to the Chief Secretary of all States / UTs, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that in view of the possible threat that this variant of concern (VoC) can pose to the nation, it is imperative that the intensive containment, active surveillance, increased coverage of vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour must be enforced in the field in a very proactive manner to effectively manage this VoC.

As a proactive step, Government has already placed countries where this VoC has been found in the category of 'At-Risk' countries for additional follow up measures of international travellers coming into lndia from these countries. “lt is essential that the disease surveillance network in the country is geared up for rigorous follow up of all international travelers from all countries especially countries designated as "At Risk"," said Bhushan.

Bhushan said that there already a reporting mechanism for obtaining past travel details of passengers coming through international flights this should be reviewed the protocols should be strictly ensured including testing on disembarkation of international travellers coming from "At Risk" Countries and sending all positive samples for genome sequencing to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) Labs in a prompt manner.

“Ample testing infrastructure need to be operationalized to tackle any surge due to this mutated virus. lt has been observed that the overall testing as well as the proportion of RT-PCR tests have declined in some States. ln the absence of sufficient testing, it is extremely difficult to determine the true level of infection spread," said Bhushan in the letter adding that States must strengthen the testing infrastructure and strictly implement the testing guidelines.

“Continued monitoring of "Hotspots" (areas where recent cluster of positive cases have emerged). ln all such "hotspots", saturation testing and sending of positive samples quickly for genome sequencing to designated INSACOG Labs must be ensured in collaboration with Department of Biotechnology (DBT), government of lndia and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). States should keep a close check on the emerging trend of cases and the positivity in an area and quickly delineate hotspots for effective containment of Covid-19," said the letter.

The health secretary further said that the States should aim at achieving positivity rate below 5% while focusing on increasing the number of tests and share of RT-PCR tests to aid in early identification.

The central government advised the states to have adequate availability of health facilities across the state is essential to ensure that there are no delays in providing care. “Trained human resources, infrastructure, logistics and procurement should be planned and strengthened considering the geographical spread of the pandemic and there shall be no compromise in providing prompt quality treatment to the patients. States are requested to optimally utilize the financial support provided by government of lndia under Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package l & ll diligently," said Bhushan.

“INSACOG has been established to monitor the circulating variants in the country. lt is important at this juncture that States must significantly increase sampling from the general population/community for genome sequencing by sending these samples to INSACOG Lab network as per the policy," he said adding that is critical for the State/UTs to adhere to the overarching'Test-Track-TreatVaccinate and Covid Appropriate Behaviour' principle to ensure stringent implementation of containment measures as per union health ministry guidelines

The mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529) named Omicron was reported from South Africa on 24th November 2021. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated this variant as a new Variant of Concern (VoC). At least 8,774 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's Active Caseload stands at 1,05,691. Weekly Positivity Rate (0.85%) less than 1% for last 14 days, the government data showed. Meanwhile, India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination Coverage exceeds 122 Crores on Sunday.

