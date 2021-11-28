Centre asks states to enhance testing, augment health infra in view of variant Omicron

The central government advised the states to have adequate availability of health facilities across the state is essential to ensure that there are no delays in providing care. “Trained human resources, infrastructure, logistics and procurement should be planned and strengthened considering the geographical spread of the pandemic and there shall be no compromise in providing prompt quality treatment to the patients. States are requested to optimally utilize the financial support provided by government of lndia under Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package l & ll diligently," said Bhushan.